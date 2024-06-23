Officials in Waterville say they don't know when flooding will end

Water still rising in Waterville as it experiences historic flooding

WATERVILLE, Minn. — With 1,000 volunteers and 60,000 sandbags filled and distributed, city and county officials said they don't know when this flood fight will end.

"We just have too much water," said Le Sueur County Commissioner David Preisler.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, and Rep. Angie Craig arrived in Waterville Sunday afternoon to take a look at the flooding.

So far, there's only been voluntary evacuations, with water, electricity and sewer operations still functioning.

Officials said they still don't know if they'll be getting National Guard assistance.

"We're continuing to coordinate with the state department of homeland security and at this point, we really have no additional information to share," said Waterville Police Chief and Emergency Manager John Manning.

As for federal assistance, Klobuchar and Smith said flood damages need to exceed about $132,000 locally in the county, or $10.5 million in damages statewide, for FEMA to step in.

"Amy and I want you to know that we are going to put our shoulder into doing everything we can to make sure that the federal government is a good partner with the state to help you recover from this," said Smith.

Local officials said they're grateful for the outpouring of support from volunteers.

"It's very touching, it's very touching," said Manning. "People are coming together, they're going to stay strong, and we're going to keep fighting the good fight."