Cannon River floods neighborhoods in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. — Parts of Minnesota are experiencing major flooding because of the excessive rain pouring into the state. Waterville is one place really living up to its name.

The Cannon River runs through two big lakes surrounding the town about an hour south of the Twin Cities. With more rain in the forecast, people who live there are bracing for the flooding to get worse before it gets better.

"It's been gradually coming up," Maria Stoering said.

Maria and Bob Stoering have lived in their Waterville home near the lake since 1987. But now, their home is becoming one with the lake, as floodwaters creep into their yard.

"The yard will be a mess," Stoering said.

The couple just bought a new sump pump, which is working overtime.

"It's scary because if the electricity goes off, as it went off the other night, then the sump pump won't run and then our basement would be flooded," she said.

Around the corner lives Gail Hildebrant.

"I am kayaking because I can't get in and out of my property. I'm totally, on a private island and I have a mote around my castle," Hildebrant said.

She has seen tadpoles and carp swimming in her yard. Her home is still dry. It was raised 4 feet after a big flood in 2014.

"What they said is the level of my house should serve me for the next 100 years flood, which the 100-year floods happen every 5 years," she said.

Waterville is a community no stranger to flooding. But also helping each other in times of need. Volunteers are filling sandbags in town to distribute to their neighbors.

"For just a small little town there's just so many resilient, helpful people. It really is something to see," Deon Ford said.