Flood watches, warnings in effect across Minnesota; rising waters close roads

MINNEAPOLIS — Flood waters are rising and threatening communities in various parts of Minnesota, as more rain is expected to fall in the Twin Cities on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a slew of flood watches and warnings in southeastern Minnesota around Worthington and Owatonna, as well as in northeastern Minnesota, near Duluth. There are also plenty of river flood warnings around the metro and central Minnesota.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz traveled to northern Minnesota to see the flood damage in the town of Cook.

"Here amidst the flooding, I am reminded of the strength and resilience of Minnesotans. Together we will build back, and the state stands ready to support," he said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Saturday said she was working with local officials to monitor the damage.

"When the threshold for FEMA disaster relief is reached, that relief will be delivered quickly," she said in a statement.

Mississippi River in St. Paul

In the Twin Cities, the Mississippi River has yet to peak, but it's expected to enter major flood stage and crest on Thursday or Friday. Parts of Harriet Island are expected to be underwater.

Fort Snelling State Park

Fort Snelling State Park will close on Saturday at 10 p.m. until flood waters recede and crews can address related clean-up and repairs. The rising water from the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers is expected to flood the main park road.

Flood warning issued for St. Louis River

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a flood warning for the St. Louis River at Scanlon, which will impact northeastern Carlton County and southern St. Louis County. The warning expires at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The river was 10 feet high on Saturday morning, the weather service said. At 10.5 feet, minor flooding occurs at areas near the river, and at 13 feet, water starts encroaching on nearby buildings. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage on Saturday evening and crest at 10.7 feet just after midnight.

Officials are urging caution near riverbanks, and say residents should expect high and swift water on the river as it flows through Jay Cooke State Park.

Owatonna flooding

Owatonna has seen more than 4 inches of rain over the past two days, causing flooding of local parks and rivers.

Flooding in Owatonna Samantha Milton

Highway 14 closed near Janesville

Flooding has closed both east and westbound routes of Highway 14 due to flooding. For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

Crow River flooding in Delano

The Crow River in Delano passed into the early flood stage on Saturday morning. Earlier this week, residents in town installed metal flood walls, an alternative to sandbagging. It's the third time since 2015 that residents have put up the walls.

The river is expected to crest on Sunday evening. In December of 2023, the river set the record low at just 4 feet, but it's now back up near 20 feet.

Faribault road closures

Barricades in Faribault are blocking a portion of Second Avenue, officials say. The Faribault compost site is also closed until further notice due to the increased water levels.

No travel advisory in Mower County

Officials in Mower County have issued a no travel advisory, as many of the roadways are flooded. The Mower County Sheriff's Office says residents should not drive through or around any of the barricades.

Interstate 90 flooded in Austin

Portions of Interstate 90 east of Austin are flooded, and officials urge caution to residents while driving.