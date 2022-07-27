Officers report fatal 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 194 near Duluth
SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.
Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.
The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.
It is not clear how many people died or the extent of injuries for the survivors.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.