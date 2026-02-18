Watch CBS News
Northern Minnesota schools announce closures, delays amid winter storm

Some schools in northern Minnesota have announced closures and delays on Wednesday as a winter storm hits the area.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the region, while a blizzard warning is in place for the North Shore. Most spots can expect between 3 and 5 inches, while totals in the Arrowhead could be much higher.

Schools in Grand Rapids and Cook County are closed for the day, while the Bemidji and Red Lake districts will delay the start of classes by two hours.

See the full list of closings below.

