Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Lingering light snow may imperil morning commute in Twin Cities; colder air to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

After the snow winds down on Thursday, colder air will settle in across Minnesota.

Light snow will linger early before tapering off. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, through 8 a.m. WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert for the morning commute.

WCCO

According to the National Weather Service, as of midnight, 5.6 inches of accumulation were measured at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer reported much more significant snow totals up north — Hovland saw nearly 3 feet of snow, Lutsen got more than 2 feet and Duluth had almost 7 inches as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of schools across the state have announced closures or delays on Thursday.

Winds will ease through the day Wednesday, but temperatures will top out in the lower 30s.

Another system will arrive Thursday night, bringing light accumulating snow to southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Totals should amount to less than an inch, though there may be some travel impacts.

On Friday, colder air will filter in. Clouds will linger as highs drop into the 20s.

The weekend looks quiet, dry and seasonably cold.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue