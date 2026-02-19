Lingering light snow may imperil morning commute in Twin Cities; colder air to follow

After the snow winds down on Thursday, colder air will settle in across Minnesota.

Light snow will linger early before tapering off. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, through 8 a.m. WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert for the morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, as of midnight, 5.6 inches of accumulation were measured at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer reported much more significant snow totals up north — Hovland saw nearly 3 feet of snow, Lutsen got more than 2 feet and Duluth had almost 7 inches as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of schools across the state have announced closures or delays on Thursday.

Winds will ease through the day Wednesday, but temperatures will top out in the lower 30s.

Another system will arrive Thursday night, bringing light accumulating snow to southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Totals should amount to less than an inch, though there may be some travel impacts.

On Friday, colder air will filter in. Clouds will linger as highs drop into the 20s.

The weekend looks quiet, dry and seasonably cold.