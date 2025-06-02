Northern lights expected in Minnesota this week, but clouds may not cooperate. Here's when you could see them

A strong geomagnetic storm on Monday and Tuesday means there could be a chance to see the northern lights dance overhead in Minnesota.

Unfortunately the weather on Monday won't cooperate — NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says the aurora borealis won't be visible due to stormy and rainy skies. The geomagnetic storm Monday evening is rated a G1 — minor — and on Tuesday, it'll be even weaker.

But Tuesday, a partly cloudy forecast indicates there might be a chance for viewing the lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the southern extent of where the aurora could be visible is just north of the Minnesota-Iowa border.

NOAA

The storm was stronger on Sunday evening, when Gabe Zago was able to capture a photo of the lights near Cloquet.

Gabe Zago

To have the greatest chance at seeing the aurora, move to more remote locations, away from highly-populated areas. Make sure to have a clear view of the north. The very best viewing area would be in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, officially recognized as the closest International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

The colors of the lights depend on the type of particles in the atmosphere. Oxygen gives off green colors, which are the most common. It also gives off red, but the color is more difficult to see.