Air quality alert Monday in Minnesota as heat builds, storms loom

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 2, 2025

Monday will be hot and hazy in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low 90s.

An air quality alert remains in effect across all of Minnesota until 6 p.m. due to lingering Canadian wildfire smoke, with storms possible at night. Western Minnesota could see strong to severe storms.

Tuesday will start with rain and rumbles, with cooler highs near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry and milder with sunshine returning.

There is a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring a chance for scattered storms, but will otherwise be a warm and breezy day.

More on air quality alerts

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Canadian wildfires will continue to produce a large amount of smoke over the coming days because fire weather conditions "remain favorable."

That smoke is expected to impact many Minnesotans over the next several days.

"A shift in the large-scale wind pattern has directed this smoke towards and into Minnesota, which will be the case, predominantly, into much of this week. This sets the stage for the continuation of a long-duration significant wildfire smoke event for Minnesota," the MPCA said.

The unhealthier air is expected to be in northern Minnesota, but southern Minnesota will also be impacted.