Man found dead inside burning northeast Minneapolis duplex, fire officials say

Firefighters found a man dead inside a burning northeast Minneapolis duplex late Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called to the duplex on 22nd Avenue Northeast near Northeast Jackson Street at about 11:19 p.m., where they arrived to find "heavy fire showing from the front of the residence on the first and second floor."

WCCO

Crews found the victim on the first floor. Three other residents made it out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The fire department is still investigating, and note this is the city's third fire-related death this year.