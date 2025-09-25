Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead inside burning northeast Minneapolis duplex, fire officials say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Man dies in Minneapolis duplex fire, and more headlines
Man dies in Minneapolis duplex fire, and more headlines 08:51

Firefighters found a man dead inside a burning northeast Minneapolis duplex late Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called to the duplex on 22nd Avenue Northeast near Northeast Jackson Street at about 11:19 p.m., where they arrived to find "heavy fire showing from the front of the residence on the first and second floor."

4t-vo-deadly-fire-wcco8t8z.jpg
WCCO

Crews found the victim on the first floor. Three other residents made it out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The fire department is still investigating, and note this is the city's third fire-related death this year.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue