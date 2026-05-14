Northeast Minneapolis' Bauhaus Brew Labs announces it will close at end of June

Bauhaus Brew Labs announced Thursday it will close this summer after more than a decade as a staple of the northeast Minneapolis beer scene.

The announcement comes a day before the start of Art-A-Whirl and Bauhaus' contemporaneous celebration, the Liquid Zoo. It's one of the busiest weekends of the year for breweries across Nordeast.

"Unfortunately, we have faced a number of serious challenges over the past few years, including substantial cost increases in our supply chain, shifts in consumer preferences away from craft beer, a global pandemic, and most recently, a surge in federal immigration enforcement that directly targeted our wonderful city and deeply affected businesses across the hospitality industry," the brewery wrote on social media. "Despite pulling every lever available to us, the financial headwinds have proven to be insurmountable, and we have made the very difficult and heartbreaking decision to close our doors."

The brewery said it intends to keep its taproom open through the end of June, with June 26-28 serving as a joint party for the 12th anniversary and closure.

"We are going to send Bauhaus off the way it deserves: with great beer, great music, and the people who made this place what it is," the brewery wrote.

Bauhaus opened in an industrial area near Broadway Street and Central Avenue in July 2014. Their spate of German beers, connected indoor and outdoor space, raucous events and popular food trucks regularly drew impressive crowds.

"To you, our customers, our regulars, our community: thank you," Bauhaus wrote. "Thank you for every pint, every birthday party, every first date, every post-work gathering, every Liquid Zoo, and every quiet Tuesday afternoon spent in our taproom. You are the reason Bauhaus mattered, and you are the reason it will continue to matter long after our doors close."

Last month, Headflyer Brewing — another northeast Minneapolis mainstay — served its final beers. That closure, though, came with the welcome return of Dangerous Man Brewing Company. That brewery is taking over Headflyer's space after closing its own Nordeast taproom in 2023, then shuddering entirely last year before rising from the ashes months later.