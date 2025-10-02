Beloved brewery Dangerous Man making a return, with beer in stores this winter and taproom in future

A beloved Minnesota brewery that closed its taproom in 2023 and ceased operations completely earlier this year is set to make a return.

Dangerous Man Brewing Company announced Wednesday it has a new owner and plans to resume making beer immediately. The brewery's founder, Rob Miller, will remain as head brewer and head of operations at the Maple Lake, Minnesota, facility where the beer is made.

"Jeremy made it clear to me that he wanted my involvement from the start if we were to bring Dangerous Man back," Miller said. "I am thrilled to see where we can take Dangerous Man under new ownership with fresh perspectives and ideas. I am humbled that Dangerous Man will live on and that it will remain a locally family-owned company."

New owner Jeremy Kuhns spent more than 20 years in education before making plans to open his own brewery. He met Miller with plans to buy Dangerous Man's equipment, but ended up acquiring the brewery instead.

"We connected and saw an extremely unique opportunity for both of us," says Kuhns. "[Miller's] deep knowledge and passion for brewing have shaped this wonderful business into what it is today. Together, we will blend fresh ideas with established traditions, ensuring that Dangerous Man continues to reflect the vibrant spirit of our community."

Rob Miller (left) and Jeremy Kuhns Dangerous Man Brewing Company

The brewery said it will begin distribution this winter, with cans set to hit stores in November. Peanut butter porter, Dangerous Man's flagship beer, is confirmed to be returning, according to a press release. The new owners also plan to open a taproom in the Twin Cities metro, though the exact location and timing are not yet settled.

Dangerous Man's previous taproom sat at 13th Avenue and Second Street in northeast Minneapolis. The space now hosts Vinai, an acclaimed restaurant from local chef Yia Vang.

Previous owners Miller and Sarah Bonvallet once floated the idea of opening a taproom connected to the Maple Lake facility, but it never materialized.

The brewery was originally founded in 2013. When the taproom closed in October 2023, the owners cited a post-COVID sales decline and increasing real estate costs. A year-and-a-half later, it shut down fully.