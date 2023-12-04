North Minneapolis' Thirsty Whale Bakery closes, citing "economic changes"
MINNEAPOLIS — A north Minneapolis business is being forced to close its doors.
Thirsty Whale Bakery took to Facebook on Sunday to share it is having to close down.
"This year has been especially hard for everyone, our small business is no exception," the bakery's owner, Kyle Baker, wrote. "I have made the very difficult decision to close the bakery effective 12/03/2023. It's been extremely hard to keep up with the economic changes and I do not see a way for us to continue to operate the same way as we have."
The bakery is known for creative cakes and donuts.
If you have an order for pick up over the next two weeks, you'll still get your food. But if your order is set for pick up after Dec. 23, you will be refunded, the bakery said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.