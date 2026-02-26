Family of Minneapolis brothers killed by cousin says their deaths were preventable: "They all failed us"

A Minneapolis family is struggling to make sense of a tragedy that has left them heartbroken.

Family tells WCCO 14-year-old Xavier Barnett and 23-year-old Akwame Stewart were killed Monday.

The brothers were very different, but equally loved. Barnett was a good student and athlete. Stewart was a painter, creative and thoughtful. Two brothers, loved and full of promise, gone.

Police say the accused shooter is their cousin, 23-year-old Eddie Duncan.

Court records show Duncan was released on bail Monday on charges of fleeing law enforcement and possession of a gun modified with an "auto sear switch."

Court records also show Duncan was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, but not until next month, on March 24.

Deasia Freeman, Barnett and Stewart's sister, says this loss could have been prevented.

"They all failed us. We got two innocent lives gone for no reason. Didn't do nothing to nobody," Freeman said.

Family members say the system and Duncan's family let them down.

Freeman says Duncan's family saw the warning signs and still bailed him out

"If you knew this man was thinking like this, y'all should have kept him in there and he should not even have bail," she said.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says they noted Duncan was a public safety risk and asked for a high bail, much higher than a typical request.

"In Minnesota, there is a constitutional right to bail, and the bail amount is set by the Court. Our office noted a public safety risk with Mr. Duncan and asked the judge to set bail at $70,000, or $35,000 with conditions; both of which are higher than we would typically request in this scenario. The judge set bail in that amount. Mr. Duncan posted $35,000 bail with conditions of release, as is allowed under the Minnesota Constitution, and was released from custody. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by yesterday's violence. This was a terrible tragedy for this family and our community," a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.

For Freeman and her family, the hardest part isn't just the legal process but living each day without their brothers.

Even in the heartbreak, she says the memories of the good days, the laughter and love they shared will carry them through.

"I wish I could get just one more phone call from them asking me where I'm at," Freeman said as tears rolled down her face.

Court records confirm Duncan left the scene of the crime and fled to nearby Brooklyn Center. There, a search warrant says Duncan "fired a gun at officers, striking two squads," when police arrived. That's when officers returned fire, shooting and killing him.

Three officers have been placed on critical incident leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leads the investigation into Duncan's fatal shooting.