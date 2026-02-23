Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Center police ask public to stay away from city intersection due to "active investigation"

By Nick Lentz

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and 56th Avenue North on Monday afternoon due to what they're calling an "active investigation."

The intersection will be closed for "an extended period of time," officials said at 4:23 p.m.

Aerial footage taken in the area showed police tape and several law enforcement vehicles outside the IHOP restaurant at 5601 Xerxes Ave. N.

inx-aerials-brooklyn-center-shooting-022326.jpg
Police vehicles and police tape surround an IHOP restaurant in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Feb. 23, 2026. WCCO

The intersection is near the retail hub surrounding the former site of Brookdale Mall.  

WCCO has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story.

