Hours after jail release, man is accused of killing his Minneapolis cousins before police killed him

A family is left heartbroken, and a community is reeling after a man allegedly killed two of his cousins in Minneapolis, before coming to a retail hub in neighboring Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where investigators say he was killed in a shootout with police.

Court records show 23-year-old Eddie Duncan was released on bail Monday on charges of fleeing law enforcement and possession of a gun modified with an "auto sear switch."

Court records show Duncan was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, but not until next month on March 24.

Videos posted on Duncan's social media accounts show him dancing with a gun and making some strange statements, including calling himself "god."

A mugshot of Eddie Duncan, suspect in the slayings of his two cousins in north Minneapolis on Feb. 23, 2026. Minutes later, Duncan was fatally shot by police in neighboring Brooklyn Center. WCCO

Dr. Andrea Lovett is a licensed psychologist who has worked as a court examiner. She is not connected to this case. Lovett says a pending evaluation does not automatically require someone be held in jail.

"The court might consider does the individual have a lengthy history of violence," Lovett said.

Court records show he was convicted of two petty misdemeanors for a traffic and drug offense. Still, when investigators requested a warrant, they said Duncan "poses a threat to public safety."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says they noted Duncan was a public safety risk and asked the judge to set a higher-than-normal bail — which Duncan paid.

An office spokesperson gave this statement to WCCO: "In Minnesota, there is a constitutional right to bail, and the bail amount is set by the Court. Our office noted a public safety risk with Mr. Duncan and asked the judge to set bail at $70,000, or $35,000 with conditions; both of which are higher than we would typically request in this scenario. The judge set bail in that amount. Mr. Duncan posted $35,000 bail with conditions of release, as is allowed under the Minnesota Constitution, and was released from custody. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by yesterday's violence. This was a terrible tragedy for this family and our community."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into Duncan's fatal shooting in Brooklyn Center.

Investigators haven't released the names of the two people who died in north Minneapolis, one of whom was just 14 years old.