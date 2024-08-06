Watch live: US attorney, DEA, FBI unveil charges in Minneapolis against "large-scale drug trafficking organization"
MINNEAPOLIS — United States Attorney Andrew Luger and representatives from the DEA and FBI will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon about the filing of criminal charges in connection to a "large-scale drug trafficking organization."
How to watch the joint press conference
- What: Law enforcement officials discuss drug trafficking charges
- Who: U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger; DEA Special Agent in Charge, Steven Bell; FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Leah Greeves
- Where: The United States District Court in Minneapolis
- Date: Aug. 6, 2024
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota