Watch live: US attorney, DEA, FBI unveil charges in Minneapolis against "large-scale drug trafficking organization"

MINNEAPOLIS — United States Attorney Andrew Luger and representatives from the DEA and FBI will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon about the filing of criminal charges in connection to a "large-scale drug trafficking organization."

How to watch the joint press conference

What: Law enforcement officials discuss drug trafficking charges

2 p.m. Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.