Watch CBS News
Crime

Watch live: US attorney, DEA, FBI unveil charges in Minneapolis against "large-scale drug trafficking organization"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS — United States Attorney Andrew Luger and representatives from the DEA and FBI will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon about the filing of criminal charges in connection to a "large-scale drug trafficking organization."

How to watch the joint press conference

  • What: Law enforcement officials discuss drug trafficking charges
  • Who: U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger; DEA Special Agent in Charge, Steven Bell; FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Leah Greeves
  • Where: The United States District Court in Minneapolis
  • Date: Aug. 6, 2024
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.