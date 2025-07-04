Fatal Fourth of July shooting in north Minneapolis under investigation

Vance Boelter says in court he wants “truth” to come out, and more headlines

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's north side Friday morning.

The homicide occurred at 22nd and Dupont avenues. Few other details were immediately available, but police said more information would be shared.

On Thursday, community leaders filled the main atrium of the Hennepin County Government Center to call for an end to violence in Minneapolis. The plea came after the murder of a young mother at Boom Island Park, the killing of an 11-year-old boy in broad daylight and the additional killings of two young women in the last two weeks.

Minneapolis leaders say there will be increased law enforcement presence and road closures over the Fourth of July weekend to help keep the city safe for the holiday.

