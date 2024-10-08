Minnesota family forever changed by experiences in Hurricane-ravaged North Carolina

SOMERSET, Wis. — As videos from Hurricane Helene-ravaged North Carolina continue to pour in, Jeremy and Nichole King are still processing.

"I was astonished. I was overwhelmed," Jeremy King said.

What they saw firsthand last week inspired them to help. Their family decided to drive down as many supplies as they could buy with $500.

"If you just sit there and say, 'I want to,' and don't ever do anything, then it's all just talk," Nichole King said. "You have to let your talk be backed by actions.

Then came donation after donation, with some from WCCO viewers who had seen their story.

Nichole and Jeremy King WCCO

That $500 turned into $40,000 in donations, and 800 pounds of food, cooked and given out.

"All I could think was how the Lord took a loaf of bread and is going to feed the multitudes with it," Jeremy King said. "We had intentions of leaving to go get more stuff, and people kept floating in and bringing in more supplies."

What the two saw in North Carolina will stick with them forever; unreachable victims and help that's still very much needed. Every story of pain seemingly matched with a story of hope.

"We have to just love each other. We can't be divided. We have to be united, help each other," Nichole King said. "The world's dark. Why not be the light? Just show up. It makes a difference."

The Kings partnered with other volunteers and the Gusher Creek Baptist Church. They hope others will feel called to help as well.