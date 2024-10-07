Minnesota hospitals grapple with IV fluids shortage after main manufacturer closes in wake of Hurricane Helene

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals are scrambling for solutions after the manufacturer of the majority of its IV fluids supply shuttered due to flooding in wake of Hurricane Helene.

Baxter produces 60% of the IV fluids, which treat hydration and are essential for surgeries, distributed to U.S. hospitals, but its facility in hard hit western North Carolina is closed indefinitely. The company, in a statement, said it's working "around the clock" with state and federal officials to survey the scope of the damage and implement a plan "to bring the plant back online as quickly as possible to help mitigate supply disruption to patients."

But hospitals like North Memorial and others in Minnesota are already feeling the squeeze of the short supply, a week and a half after the storm devastated parts of the Southeast.

"It's been a pretty dramatic impact for us," Mike Waldt, system director of pharmacy for North Memorial Health said.

He noted that another Baxter facility was hit in 2017 from another hurricane, but only certain kinds of IV fluids were impacted. This shortage, he said, is more extensive.

"This time around, it's every IV fluid that's impacted. And so it's not as easy for us to be able to just shift things around to use a different product," Waldt said. "I can't think of a time where we had to deal with all IV fluids all at once."

Waldt said North Memorial hadn't postponed any elective procedures because of the shortage, but have adjusted their protocol to conserve what they have. That includes administering antibiotics through a "push" or direct syringe instead of an IV bag and asking patients to hydrate well before any visit.

Allina Health and M Health Fairview said they were temporarily rescheduling some of those non-emergency surgeries "to ensure patients who have the most urgent needs get the care they need."

The Minnesota Hospital Association, which represents dozens of hospitals across the state, said the shortage is impacting some patient care across the state.

"IV fluids are an essential component of healthcare, required for surgeries, emergency interventions, and sustaining vital functions. Any sustained loss of this supply severely limits the ability of hospitals to maintain normal patient care operations," said Jennifer Schoenecker, vice president of quality and safety at the Minnesota Hospital Association.

"Conservation measures, including rescheduling non-emergency surgeries and using alternative therapies, are being implemented by hospitals across the state," she added.

The group is working closely with state and federal agencies and the Minnesota Congressional delegation to find solutions to minimize impacts on patients.

The association advises patients to stay in touch with their providers during this time.