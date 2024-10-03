Twin Cities family sets out to help Hurricane Helene victims: "I have to try"

Minnesota family heading to Tennessee to help with hurricane clean-up

SOMERSET, Wis. — As news and images of Hurricane Helene's wrath continue to spread this week, Nichole King hasn't been able to look away.

"It's been a crazy, it's been a mind-blowing week," she said.

King and her family travel the country for work – their latest assignment taking them to the Twin Cities. Prior to that, they've lived in and visited areas Helene has wreaked havoc on.

"I'm seeing all these videos, and I'm watching the news reports, and my heart is just hurting for them," King said.

Quickly, King and her husband hatched a plan to take their truck and as many supplies as they could buy for $500, and head down to help.

Word of their plan spread quickly, however, and the couple has now raised thousands of dollars in donations.

Thursday night, they'll meet at River Valley Christian Church in Lake Elmo to pack donations into a trailer before departing for the greater Knoxville area. There, they'll meet with the Thundering Hearts Motorcycle Club, which is local to east Tennessee. The group will spend the weekend giving out food, clothes, and more.

"I want to be the difference. I want to help spread that good," King said. "That's faith. That's my religion … I can't sit back and say my heart hurts for them and do nothing. I have to try. People need to know that they matter and people care."