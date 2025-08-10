Noah Cameron leads Royals in 2-0 win over Twins

Noah Cameron and four relievers combined on an eight-hitter, Mikel Garcia had two hits and an RBI, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cameron (6-5) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and striking out four. Carlos Estévez struck out two in the ninth for his 29th save.

The Twins left 10 men on base and were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Garcia broke the scoreless tie in the third with an RBI single, and the Royals added an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single from Jonathan India.

Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (4-7) pitched six innings, giving up four hits and allowing one run.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron throws to the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

Key moment

Second baseman Adam Frazier scored on India's hit in the ninth, his 30th run of the season.

Key stat

Twins catcher Matt Jeffers extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He went 3 for 4, with one strikeout.

Up next

Ryan Bergert (1-1) will start for the Royals in the final game of the series against the Twins on Sunday afternoon. The Twins have not yet announced their starter.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 14, 2025.