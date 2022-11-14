No "magic solution" for preventing icy roads, MnDOT comms director says

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a spatter of crashes in the Twin Cities and a blizzard of complaints on social media about road conditions, one state transportation official took to Twitter Monday to defend his agency.

Jake Loesch, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's director of communications and engagement, said that the agency had 120 plow trucks out early on Monday morning to clear roads.

Starting around 3:30AM, @MnDOT had ~120 plow drivers/trucks out working in the Metro area; more as the morning went on. ❄️



We ALL wish pretreating was a magic solution that stopped ice from forming - but unfortunately, it's not.



Here's a quick video: https://t.co/KpFd0cTECL https://t.co/7Lx4L8mmqc — Jake Loesch (@jakeloesch) November 14, 2022

Some on social media questioned whether pretreating the roads could have made conditions more favorable. Loesch pushed back on this.

"We all wish pretreating was a magic solution that stopped ice from forming -- but unfortunately, it's not," he said.

i'm just a transportation communications director...



standing in front of 5.7M people in a state that gets a lot of snow...



begging you every winter to understand that "pretreating" is not a magic solution to stop roads from getting icy pic.twitter.com/aEcM2ihVIv — Jake Loesch (@jakeloesch) November 14, 2022

Loesch noted that sometimes light snow can actually make for trickier driving than heavy snow, because drivers aren't anticipating poor conditions.

He also asked drivers to do their part: "Slow down, give yourself extra time and plow drivers extra room," he said.

"MnDOT is ready," he added. "Plow drivers are working long hours to keep those roads safe and clear."

Collisions and spinouts were common sights on MnDOT traffic cameras Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. across the state, there were 322 crashes, no fatalities and about two dozen injuries. There were also 67 spinouts and three jackknifed semis.

Any drivers with more questions about road conditions, or how MnDOT combats winter weather, can head to the agency's website for a full FAQ.