Dozens of "No Kings" rallies planned across Minnesota Saturday — here's what to know

Protesters are scheduled to march this Saturday in downtown Minneapolis — and in dozens of other communities across Minnesota — as part of the "No Kings" movement opposing President Trump's policies.

It'll be the second nationally organized rally branded under the "No Kings" imprimatur; the first event on June 14 ran counter to Mr. Trump's military parade, which celebrated the Army's 250th anniversary as well as his own 79th birthday.

Indivisible Twin Cities, which is organizing the event alongside Women's March Minnesota and the Minnesota AFL-CIO, says the march is a "mass activation in defiance of the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover and the far right assault on our freedoms and our communities."

The event starts at 1 p.m. at The Commons at 425 Portland Avenue South. After a rally, protesters are expected to march through downtown Minneapolis.

There will be several speakers and performers at the Minneapolis event, including Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bernie Burnham, and Monique Cullars-Doty, who leads Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

There are also several other "No Kings" events across the state on Saturday. Sites include Duluth, St. Cloud, Owatonna and Alexandria. Nationwide, organizers say they expect millions of people to participate in the rallies.

Organizers say a core principle behind "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action.

Thousands of people attended the "No Kings" rally in St. Paul in June despite warnings from officials concerned about ties to the targeted political shootings of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman. Vance Boelter, who is accused of killing Hortman and her husband Mark, along with gravely injuring Hoffman and his wife Yvette, had fliers connected to the protests inside his car.

Several people who attended the rally told WCCO crews that they felt it was even more important to attend, saying they didn't want fear to win.

Note: The above video first aired on June 14, 2025.