Minneapolis' Nicollet Avenue, Lake Street reunited for foot traffic after nearly 50 years

After nearly 50 years, new pavement reconnects Nicollet Avenue and West Lake Street in south Minneapolis.

Neighbors and businesses celebrated on Sunday, biking and walking the path that was once blocked by Kmart. Back in the late 1970s the big box store disconnected these major corridors.

It wasn't until 2017 the city stepped in to buy the property for $8 million and then spent another $9 million in 2020 to buy out Kmart's lease. Demolition began in 2023.

"Just to be able to walk all the way across, it just felt emotional and really powerful for the neighborhood and for the city, too," said Issa Baker, who has lived in the area for over a decade.

The change is encouraging for business owners on "Eat Street" like Tracy Wong, who runs My Huong Kitchen.

WCCO

"Oh yes, this will make a big difference," said Wong, stepping away from food service Sunday evening. "More customers for Eat Street, for everybody."

After 14 years serving Vietnamese food on Nicollet, Wong hopes more foot traffic means a boost in business. Neighborhood associations are also pushing for an increase in visitors.

"What we're hoping is what you see today," said Sarah Linnes-Robinson, with the Lyndale Neighborhood Association. "That people will be here, be walking through the area, more eyes on the street make for a safer community and then hopefully we will be able to see redevelopment opportunities happening in this area."

A spokesperson for the city said this project comes with a $23 million price tag, supported by a variety of sources including state funding, Metro Transit and Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority contributions.

Development plans are already in the works and in a few years could bring affordable housing, a green space and nonprofits to the site.

The road will fully reopen to cars on Nov. 24.