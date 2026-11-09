Architecture students to show off Nicollet Mall prototypes in Minneapolis

Fifteen designs created by University of Minnesota architecture students will take over Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis Monday.

It's part of Nicollet Next, a new initiative to bring more energy and activity to downtown.

The prototypes will offer creative seating, games, greenery and public art. And the goal is to build on installations already in place, including the musical sculptures by Brit's Pub and football-shaped benches along South Eighth Street.

The public is invited to submit their own prototypes, keeping in mind they should be interactive and engaging for the Nicollet Next Festival next year. The submission deadline is Dec. 8.

On top of that, there was another celebration about 2 miles south on Nicollet Avenue Sunday that was decades in the making. Pavement now reunites Nicollet and West Lake Street, and it will reopen to cars on Nov. 24.

For nearly 50 years, Kmart blocked the road. In 2020, the city spent millions to buy the property and to end Kmart's lease, making way for demolition and reconstruction.