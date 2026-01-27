Eat Street businesses in Minneapolis aim to balance care, survival in wake of Alex Pretti killing

Small businesses along Nicollet Avenue, the area known as Eat Street in south Minneapolis, are weighing how to recover after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday.

Some remain closed while others are opening with an emphasis on helping neighbors.

At Pho 79/Caravelle, a family-owned staple on Nicollet Avenue, Saturday's violence hit close to home.

"There were staff here at the restaurant when the shooting happened. ICE were looking through the windows, were in the front door, in the back alley, but they were trapped here because of the blockade and because of the tear gas being deployed," said Macy Tran of Pho 79/Caravelle.

Instead of reopening for business as usual, the family decided to do what they know best: feed people.

"Growing up as an immigrant and Asian immigrant, how we care for each other is through food. That's our love language," said Totrinh Phan of Pho 79/Caravelle.

The free meals are meant to fuel connection, not profit.

Just down the street, the Black Forest Inn is also leaning into service, offering coffee, soup and a warm place to gather.

"What do we do? Well, we do food, and especially in winter, we're kind of a cozy place, so let's do that," said Erica Christ, owner of the Black Forest Inn.

Business owners and operators say the challenge now is balancing care with survival.

"Can we be of maximum service, and can we do what we do, which is business?" asked Christ.

For families who've been in the area for decades, staying open is about more than sales — it's about showing up.

"It's us that keep each other safe and to come here, to not be afraid to support these immigrant businesses," said Tran.

Glam Doll Donuts, directly across the street from where Pretti was killed, was closed on Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday. The owners say they need time to recuperate.