Minneapolis begins sifting through construction bids for Nicollet Avenue Kmart site

After 50 years of listening to complaints, the city of Minneapolis is one deadline closer to changing what used to be the Kmart property in south Minneapolis.

For decades, the Kmart store and parking lot blocking Nicollet Avenue, forcing drivers to turn down different roads.

"There has been interest in reopening Nicollet pretty much since Kmart was built, so this is a project that's been decades in the making, over 50 years," said Linnea Graffunder-Bartels, senior project coordinator.

After some financial pressure in the 70's, the city let Kmart build right in the middle of the road. The city bought the land in 2020.

Graffunder-Bartels is working on the new plan for the 10-acre spread.

"Affordable housing, ground floor retail as well as space for non-profit services," she said.

The lot will also include a new park and community center.

Now, the city is officially sifting through a dozen construction bids.

"It's a really exciting day for us and for the community," Graffunder-Bartels said.

The buildings will take about five years to build but Nicollet Avenue is set to open later this year, saving more time for drivers.

Because the constructions bids were due today, the project coordinator will sift through them then present finalists to local residents at an open house next month.

Public input, they say, is welcome.