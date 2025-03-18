Minneapolis agent Blake Baratz talks NFL free agency, Aaron Rodgers rumors

What's it like to work behind the scenes as a Minnesota sports agent?

The Minnesota Vikings' roster is taking shape after a flurry of signings during NFL free agency.

What's it like to work behind the scenes during one of the busiest weeks of the football calendar?

Blake Baratz working the phones in his downtown Minneapolis office might bring to mind the 1990s Tom Cruise vehicle "Jerry Maguire."

"Free agency is always chaotic, but it's like an organized chaos," Baratz said.

He started Team IFA, which represents about 60 NFL and college football players.

NFL teams officially started signing free agents last week. But Baratz says he talks all year with teams to become familiar with their needs and what they think of his clients.

He says negotiating deals is like solving a jigsaw puzzle.

"Where do we think salary cap cuts will be made? What teams are the best fit and scheme?" Baratz said. "Every client has a different priority list. Some guys want to make the most amount of money. Some guys want to win."

Baratz helped Jonathan Allen get both, in becoming one of the Vikings' new, big-money signings. Fans can expect to love the defensive lineman.

"He's just a great dude. He's an old soul, extremely mature, he's competitive, he's a great teammate, he's selfless. He's a dog on the field," Baratz said.

Baratz compares Allen's attitude and professionalism to another one of his clients: former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.

"He fits in really well culture-wise. They've got a lot of good guys in that locker room," Baratz said.

WCCO had to ask Baratz about the speculation surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings.

"I don't know if I would bet on it, but there's a chance honestly," He said.