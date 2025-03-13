Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings? Fans share thoughts on possible QB moves

If you could pick the Vikings next quarterback, who would you choose?

The Minnesota Vikings have already been active in NFL free agency, but a key position is still left potentially unaddressed. Who will start under center Week 1?

On Wednesday, NFL Iisider Diana Russini reported that Vikings decision-makers were still evaluating options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers, who was reportedly "intrigued" by the possibility of joining the Vikings.

During an interview this week, former Vikings QB Brett Favre encouraged Rodgers to follow in his footsteps, saying, "By all means, sign [with the Vikings]."

Fans of the team aren't so certain about the fit.

"I liked watching [Rodgers] get piledriven into the turf at U.S. Bank [Stadium]," said Vikings fan Alex Jeffy. "As a {acker, not as a Viking. He can go somewhere else. It's a no-brainer. Don't do it."

Jeffy and others at CommonGuy Sports Cards Thursday were hopeful the Vikings will start second-year QB J.J. McCarthy next season.

"You just have to trust the process," Jeffy said. "Kwesi's cooking. KOC knows what he's doing. Just know that everything around McCarthy is going to make him as good as he can be."

WCCO is tracking the Vikings' free agent signing class live – you can follow here.