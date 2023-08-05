NEXT Weather: Weekend should still bring rain, early next week looks calm and warm

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Aug. 5, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following the hot and sometimes humid week we just wrapped up, the weekend is expected to bring relief in the form of both lower temperatures and much-needed rain.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says Saturday will bring a slow-rolling march eastward for rainmakers. Most of the day will be dry in the Twin Cities, but eventually -- likely after sunset -- the rain should still move in.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Saturday.

In western Minnesota, Saturday should bring showers and isolated thunderstorms, with the small potential for some to be severe.

"Our best chance for soaking rain arrives late. Models have delayed the storms and lowered totals for us," Dames said. "Regardless, overnight into Sunday morning should be fairly wet."

Early next week is on track to be quite nice overall, with highs slightly below average, and much sunshine, generally.

Wednesday brings the area's best bet for more rain.