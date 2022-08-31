NEXT Weather: Wednesday is a #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday has been declared a #Top10WxDay thanks to ample sunshine, low humidity and slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs will be above average across the state, with the Twin Cities likely to reach 85 degrees. If you haven't made it to the Minnesota State Fair yet, this will be the perfect day to go.

Thursday will be a couple of degrees warmer, and dew points will start to climb as well. Friday will be even warmer, and a passing shower will be possible.

Over the weekend, temperatures will cool to the mid-70s. Right now, your Labor Day forecast looks dry, with highs in the low 80s.