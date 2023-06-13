NEXT Weather: Warmer Tuesday, but dew points stay comfortable

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s for much of Minnesota on Tuesday, but humidity levels will stay low.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 87 with mostly sunny skies.

CBS News

Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs close to 90, but dew point will again land in the comfortable range. Skies will again be mostly sunny, though there is a potential for haze due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Thursday will be warm and sunny, and storms are possible Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to Father's Day, the forecast at this point is warm, with cloudy skies and a possible passing shower.