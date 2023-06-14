More air quality alerts issued across Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke, ozone

Good Question: How can wildfire smoke travel so far?

Good Question: How can wildfire smoke travel so far?

Good Question: How can wildfire smoke travel so far?

MINNEAPOLIS – More air quality alerts have been issued across Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke and ground-level ozone.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says an orange level air quality alert will be in effect Tuesday evening through Thursday morning for these communities: Alexandria, Brainerd, Ely, Duluth, Grand Portage, Hibbing, International Falls, Moorhead, Ortonville, Roseau, Two Harbors, and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

RELATED: What is the Air Quality Index, the tool used to tell just how bad your city's air is?

An air quality alert due to ozone will be in effect Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. in the Twin Cities, Rochester and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

CBS

RELATED: What does "ground-level ozone" mean?

The following people are at risk for health impacts due to poor air quality:

* Those with breathing conditions like asthma, chronic bronchitis, COPD and emphysema

* Children and teens

* Anyone outside for long periods of time that are doing physically-intensive activities

* Healthy people who are ozone-sensitive

People in those groups are encouraged to minimize or avoid physical exertion outside, and avoid air pollution sources like fires and traffic.

The MPCA also encourages everyone to control their contributions to pollution during alert days by minimizing auto travel, postponing the use of lawn equipment or other gas-powered devices, and not having yard fires.

RELATED: How can wildfire smoke travel so far?