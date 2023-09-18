Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warm week ahead with several rain chances

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 18, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 18, 2023 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunshine and southerly breezes will help raise temperatures on Monday, with the Twin Cities topping out in the upper 70s.

The metro will see a high of 78, with similar temps down south and up north feeling slightly cooler.

ad72600ede600613cf5c6046cee8f6ab.jpg
WCCO

Temperatures could hit or exceed 80 each day Tuesday through Thursday.

This week also brings several rain chances, starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down closer to average later in the week.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 5:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.