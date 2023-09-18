NEXT Weather: Warm week ahead with several rain chances

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 18, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunshine and southerly breezes will help raise temperatures on Monday, with the Twin Cities topping out in the upper 70s.

The metro will see a high of 78, with similar temps down south and up north feeling slightly cooler.

Temperatures could hit or exceed 80 each day Tuesday through Thursday.

This week also brings several rain chances, starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down closer to average later in the week.