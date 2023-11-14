Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warm and windy in Twin Cities on Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Nov. 14, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Nov. 14, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday's going to be warm in the Twin Cities, with highs in the mid-60s, but it's going to be quite windy, too.

The wind will start early, making the morning hours before the sun comes out a tad chilly.

The high in the Twin Cities will be 63, with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

The wind will settle down Wednesday, which will bring temperatures down to the upper 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, too.

Highs will be near 60 on Thursday before dropping back to the 40s on Friday, closer to average. Temperatures will stay there through the weekend.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 5:18 AM CST

