NEXT Weather: Twin Cities could set several record highs this week

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out in the 40s on Monday, a mere prelude to the record warmth expected in the coming days.

The forecast high is 44 degrees, well above average. Some areas will be dealing with patchy fog in the morning hours, particularly to the west of the Twin Cities. Expect some clouds throughout the day as well.

Daily record highs could fall each day Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb into the 50s. 

A wet system will move in on Thursday, bringing rain and wind. Some areas out west could even see snow.

By the weekend, temperatures should fall into the 30s.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:34 AM CST

