NEXT Weather: Tranquil, sunny Tuesday on tap

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities are in for a tranquil day under a sunny sky on Tuesday.

Highs across the state will be around average, with most spots topping out in the uppers 70s or lower 80s. The metro should land right around 80. Wind speeds will pick up as the day goes on.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, and dew points will start to climb, as well. On Thursday, temperatures could be close to 90.

Friday will be warm and humid, with a slight chance of a passing shower.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s for the weekend.