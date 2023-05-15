Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: #Top10WxDay brings 70s and sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- With sunny skies and highs in the 70s, Monday is going to be a beautiful #Top10WxDay.

Aside from some early, patchy fog in central Minnesota and parts of the metro, there's not a blemish in the forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s for most of the state, with the Twin Cities topping out at 76.

Once that early fog burns off, we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the lower 80s, and it'll be another sunny day.

Temperatures will remain above average for most of the week. Our next shot at rain arrives Thursday.

