NEXT Weather: The cooldown starts Friday, with possible spotty afternoon showers

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Aug. 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a week of largely brutal heat, Friday should bring the beginnings of some relief for most parts of the state, along with a chance for some much-needed showers.

Dew points will come down slightly Friday, but we don't reach the comfy weather until the weekend.

Friday's highs will be in the mid-80s. The ridge that is the driver of the intense heat and humidity we've been dealing with is scheduled to break down and shift southwest by the weekend. A cooler air mass fills in from the north.

Some spotty showers may pass over the Twin Cities Friday afternoon, and there is also a chance for a few isolated storms to develop late Friday into Saturday.

Weather for the Minnesota State Fair's first weekend looks much more palatable, with highs around 80 on Saturday and Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies.

"The main story after today is going to be the lack of rain. That means the weather is going to be pretty mundane for the fair," WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames said.

Temperatures will stay similar into next week. There's the possibility there will be some heat and humidity moving back in for Labor Day weekend, but there's still plenty of time for that to change.