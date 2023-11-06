NEXT Weather: Temps hover near average; Rain late Tuesday in metro, snow in Arrowhead

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday's high temperature of 48 degrees will be just above average, but cooler than the past few days.

Some showers are possible Tuesday evening and into the overnight in the Twin Cities, but that same system may drop heavy, wet snow across the Arrowhead region, causing some big issues.

Wednesday looks pretty quiet, with highs creeping toward 50 again.

Thursday will be cooler and very windy, shaking most of the remaining leaves to the ground.

We'll warm this weekend, and long range models show several days with highs possibly in the 50s on the way — which isn't bad for mid-November.

CBS News Minnesota