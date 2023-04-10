NEXT Weather: Sunshine and 70 for Twin Cities on 1st #Top10WxDay of 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday is the first #Top10WxDay of 2023, and after a long, miserable winter, Minnesotans have earned it.

The Twin Cities will feel some light wind, with an afternoon high of 70 and plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will roll through in the afternoon, but aside from that, it'll be a beautiful spring day.

CBS News

Up north, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s, while most of central Minnesota will top out in the lower 60s.

Most of the week will be warm and sunny, with highs approaching 80 Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday brings a slight cooldown, with highs in the mid-60s. There's a chance for rain showers Friday night.

Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s over the weekend, and more rain is possible.