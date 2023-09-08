NEXT Weather: Sunny skies and warmth on a #Top10WxDay Friday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Sept. 8, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — After a cool, nice day on Thursday, Friday is a #Top10WxDay!

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday and we'll see plenty of sunshine. There will be a light breeze and no smoke from the wildfires.

This weekend brings back the chance for showers and storms.

Saturday will be slightly warmer and storms will be possible in the evening, though nothing severe is expected.

On Sunday, temps fall back to the lower 70s and stay there for the next several days, signaling the true approach of fall.