NEXT Weather: Sunday will be sunny, but unfortunately no warmer

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will still be a cold one, but at least there will be more sunshine.

Temperatures for much of the state will top out in the mid to upper 30s, though it'll be a few degrees colder than that up north. Average for this time of year is the lower 50s.

Monday will be very similar, and a few flakes could fly once nighttime arrives.

Trick-or-treating on Halloween will be dry but cold, with temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s.

By the end of this week, we'll be back into the 40s.

October 29, 2023

