NEXT Weather: Sunday is 2nd straight #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is the second of back-to-back #Top10WxDays, and it'll look largely similar to the beautiful day we had on Saturday.

"I do believe that we have the best weather in the entire U.S. right now," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.

Parts of the state are starting Sunday with patchy fog and cooler temperatures, but after the fog moves out, we'll see plenty of sunshine. Highs for much of the state will top out in the mid-70s.

CBS

The Labor Day holiday on Monday will also be nice, but not quite as nice as the weekend.

Tuesday is back to school for many students, and your bus stop forecast is mostly cool, with temperatures above 60.

Heat and humidity return midweek, then we're in for another cool weekend.