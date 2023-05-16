Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Summerlike temps Tuesday, air quality alert in effect up north

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will bring summerlike temperatures across Minnesota, though they'll be harder to enjoy for residents in the northern half of the state, where an air quality alert is in effect.

That alert will be in effect until 4 p.m., the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said. It includes communities as far south as Alexandria and Hinckley and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

In the southern half of the state, it could be a little hazy in the afternoon, but otherwise should be sunny and warm. Most of the state will reach highs in the 80s, with the Twin Cities peaking at 82.

The next couple of days will be a few degrees cooler. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and there's a chance for rain Thursday.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s on Friday, but rebound nicely into the weekend.

