NEXT Weather: Stretch of above average highs continues Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be another day of above average highs, with temperatures in the Twin Cities likely reaching the mid-30s.

The forecast high is 34 in the metro, with slightly cooler highs expected in northern, central and southwestern Minnesota.

Some early fog will affect the southern half of the state, but it should clear out by mid-morning.

Highs will remain in the mid-30s all week, with some days potentially warming a couple of degrees above that. It will also be cloudy for most of the week.

Thursday morning will be our best chance at any moisture, with a rain/snow mix possible.

We'll stay warm and cloudy through the weekend and into next week.