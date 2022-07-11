Next Weather: Showers, storms possible through Monday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- More showers and storms are possible on Monday, and the humid start to the day won't hold.

Hit-and-miss showers will continue through the morning and afternoon before we dry out. After that, things will stay dry for the next couple of days.

The dew point in the Twin Cities at 5:15 a.m. was 70, but that will fall throughout the day and stay lower through midweek. The high in the Twin Cities on Monday will be around 83, and it'll be a breezy afternoon.

After a comfortable week, the heat will return this weekend, and storms could return as well.