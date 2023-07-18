NEXT Weather: Seasonal temps Tuesday with mix of sun and clouds

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's looking to be a seasonal day, with highs in the low to mid-80s for much of the state.

The Twin Cities will see a high right around 83. The daytime hours will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds in the skies.

There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms overnight in the northwestern part of the state. That area is also under an air quality alert through 10 p.m.

Wednesday will be even warmer, and humidity levels will also increase. Stronger storms are possible in the Twin Cities in the afternoon.

Thursday will be cooler and breezy. The weekend is setting up to be dry, warm and mostly sunny.

