BeyHive activate: Everything you need to know for Beyoncé's Thursday concert in Minneapolis

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé surpasses the record for most wins of all time

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé surpasses the record for most wins of all time

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé surpasses the record for most wins of all time

By Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- Beyoncé is coming to Minnesota this week and tickets are still available.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off across the pond in May, but last week Queen Bee flew back to States. Minneapolis will be her fourth U.S. stop, with a performance on Thursday, July 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium at 7 p.m.

Beyoncé's setlist is estimated to be around two and a half hours long, which includes selections from her seven albums and a soundtrack.

The concert is located at the University of Minnesota. According to Gopher Athletics, the concert will follow Huntington Bank Stadium's policies. If you've been planning to go or are purchasing a last-minute ticket, here is what you should know.

When to get there

For those who have Club Renaissance and BeyHive status, early entrance VIP opens at 2 p.m. The surrounding parking lots around the University of Minnesota campus will become available at 3 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the main gates are expected to open and those with VIP can check in.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. and there is no opening act.

Huntington Bank Stadium has a bag policy

The only bags that are permitted include clear totes that are 12" x 6" x 12", one-gallon plastic storage bags that are resealable and clear, and small clutch purses that are 4.5" x 6.5" or 3.5" x 4".

The venue complies with the NFL's "clear bag" policy, which means no purses, backpacks, clear backpacks, printed pattern plastic bags, oversized totes, mesh bags, tinted plastic, and fanny packs.

Medical bags are allowed but may be searched and must be tagged at gate security. Fans may also choose to drop off their non-compliant bags at the Williams Arena bag check. It will open at 4 p.m. and closes around an hour after the concert ends.

Prohibited items

Professional photography and video camera equipment must be approved by management; otherwise, they are not allowed.

Food and drink

Debit, credit, and Apple/Google mobile pay options are accepted, but the stadium has gone cashless. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the stadium. Alcohol will be sold, with a maximum of two drinks per person at a time.

Parking and transportation

The Stadium encourages fans to get there early. Passes can be purchased ahead of time here. Tailgating is not allowed. Maps of parking lots or ramps can be found here.

If taking a ride-share, riders will be picked up and dropped off on Oak Street near 3M Arena at Mariucci and the Stadium.

Metro Transit has increased its service for additional light rail options along with mobile tickets available for purchase. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will operate their Purple and Green routes onsite. Check out those schedules here.

Fans can reach stadium personnel directly or text 1-800-U-GOPHER.

First aid and emergencies

If emergency assistance is required, Gopher Athletics states to "not touch or move the injured person or attempt first aid unless properly trained." There will be first aid booths around the venue. In the event of severe weather, announcements and videoboard messages will appear and personnel will assist.

Beyoncé last performed at the U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 with Jay-Z for her "On the Run II" Tour. The concert day was proclaimed "Beyoncé and Jay-Z Day" by then Gov. Mark Dayton.