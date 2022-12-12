NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.

Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.

The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.

Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.

The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 6:37 AM

